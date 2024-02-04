Bye-election: ICPC Arrests Two Suspected Vote Buyers in Adamawa

Officials of the Independent Corrupt Practices and Other Related Offences Commission (ICPC) monitoring the Adamawa State bye-election have arrested two suspects within the vicinity of Yelwa Primary School in Mayo Belwa Local Government Area of the state with the sum of N500,000 suspected to be for vote buying.

The suspects are in ICPC custody and investigations are ongoing in collaboration with INEC.

Concise News also reported that ICPC officials arrested three persons suspected to be vote buyers in Sokoto State during the bye-elections monitoring exercise.

Three males aged 48, 37 and 38 were caught in a polling unit of Yabo/Shagari Federal Constituency in Sokoto State with the sum of N3,105,400 within the voting premises.

All the suspects have been taken into the custody of the Commission and investigations have commenced, ICPC will work with INEC in the prosecution of the cases.