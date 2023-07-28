Bwala Mocks Ex-govs’ Return To Ministerial Positions

Daniel Bwala, an associate of former vice president Atiku Abubakar, has mocked former governors who returned to ministerial positions.

President Bola Tinubu on Thursday unveiled the names on his ministerial list which is now with the Senate for confirmation scheduled for Monday.

On the list is former governor of Rivers State, Nyesom While, and former governor of Kaduna State, Nasir El-rufai, who were once ministers of the Federal Republic.

Reacting, Bwala described their return to such position as failure.

He tweeted, “A person who was a minister, then became a governor and served for 8 years, AND CHOSED to go back to be a minister (in other words to repeat a class) he/she is a failure and his conduct in the 21st century is REPUGNANT TO NATURAL JUSTICE, EQUITY AND GOOD CONSCIENCE. It’s like becoming a commissioner, then a governor and back to be a commissioner again.”