Busquets Speaks On Ronaldo’s Al Nassr Move

Sergio Busquets, a midfielder for Barcelona, has expressed his thoughts on Cristiano Ronaldo’s move to the Saudi Arabian team Al Nassr.

The Spanish international, who has also been rumored to join Ronaldo at the opulent club, claimed that the Portuguese will add quality to the Arab team.

Ronaldo signed a sizable two-and-a-half-year contract when he joined the Saudi Pro League team.

The international player from Portugal, who has accomplished everything in Europe, chose to take on a new task before hanging up his boots for good.

Busquets told BarcaTV+, “Cristiano Ronaldo signing for Al-Nassr? He will bring quality to the Saudi Arabian league. I wish Ronaldo and his new team all the best.”