Bury The Hatchet, Work For PDP’s Victory, Gov Emmanuel Urges Party Faithfuls

The Governor of Akwa Ibom State, Udom Emmanuel, has urged faithful of the Peoples Democratic Party, PDP, to bury the hatchet and work for the party’s success in 2023.

This is as he expressed gratitude for being named the Chairman of the Atiku Abubakar’s Campaign Council.

Emmanuel spoke while fielding questions on arrival at the Victor Attah International Airport, Uyo, on Friday.

His words: “Let me thank all our party members across the country for this confidence they have in me. I also want to say that no one person can do it alone. It involves everybody in all the units, all the wards and all chapters of our party to come together for the party to move forward.

“I want to use this platform to make an appeal that if we had made mistakes in the past we cannot wind back the clock, we cannot recall what had passed yesterday. But we can move forward in the spirit of oneness, unity, prosperity and progress for our party”

Governor Emmanuel expressed determination to work for the victory of the party, as well as the hope that Nigerians would vote accordingly while God gives the victory.

On his new responsibility as chairman of Atiku’s Campaign Council, Emmanuel simply responded, “The issue of the Campaign Council is a very simple matter; our own duty is to do the campaign and Nigerians to vote for us and then God will give the victory”.