Burna Boy Wins Best International Act At BET Awards 2023

Renowned Nigerian musician, Damini Ogulu, popularly known as Burna Boy, has secured the prestigious Best International Act award at the 2023 edition of the Black Entertainment Awards, BET.

Outshining a competitive lineup that included Ayra Starr, Central Cee, and Stormzy, among other notable artists, the ‘African Giant’ crooner emerged as the victor in the highly coveted category, drawing resounding applause for his achievement.

Although Burna Boy was unable to attend the event, his announcement as the winner elicited enthusiastic support from the audience.

The past couple of years have been nothing short of phenomenal for Burna Boy. His 2022 album, ‘Love, Damini,’ garnered worldwide acclaim and success, solidifying his position as a global music sensation. This win at the BET Awards marks his third victory in the Best International Act category, having previously claimed the award in 2019 and 2021.

The category’s diverse lineup of nominees exemplifies the exceptional talent in the international music scene. Aya Nakamura, Ayra Starr, Central Cee, Ella Mai, K.O, L7nnon, Stormzy, Tiakola, and Uncle Waffles were among the accomplished artists who competed for the prestigious honor alongside Burna Boy.

The recognition of Burna Boy’s artistry and the acknowledgment of his impact on the global music landscape further solidify his status as a trailblazer and cultural icon. His unique sound, powerful lyrics, and unwavering dedication to his craft continue to captivate audiences around the world.

As the curtain falls on the 2023 BET Awards, Burna Boy stands tall among his peers, celebrating his remarkable achievements and reinforcing his position as one of the most influential voices in contemporary music.