Burna Boy to Perform at 66th Grammy Awards

The anticipation for the 66th annual Grammy Awards is reaching new heights as the recording academy has expanded its list of performers to include global sensations Burna Boy, Travis Scott, and country star Luke Combs.

Building on the initial excitement generated by the first batch of performers, which includes Billie Eilish, Olivia Rodrigo, and Dua Lipa, the addition of Burna Boy, known for his previous Grammy triumph, adds another layer of international flair to the prestigious event.

Burna Boy, born Damini Ogulu, is a previous Grammy award winner and a four-time nominee this year. His nominations span across various categories, including Best Global Music Album (“I Told Them…”), Best African Music Performance (“City Boys”), Best Global Music Performance (“Alone”), and Best Melodic Rap Performance (“Sittin’ on Top of the World”). The inclusion of such a diverse range of nominations further underscores the Grammys’ commitment to celebrating global musical excellence.

The excitement surrounding the event is set to intensify in the weeks leading up to the ceremony on February 4, with promises of additional acts yet to be revealed. As fans eagerly await the star-studded performances, the Grammy Awards are poised to deliver a night of musical brilliance and surprises.

In a social media teaser, the official Grammys account declared, “This performance is going to be. Watch the 66th #GRAMMYs Sunday, February 4th at 8 PM ET / 5 PM PT,” fueling the anticipation for what is sure to be a spectacular showcase of talent on the global stage.