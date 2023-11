Burna Boy Threatens to Hire 100 Lawyers Against Nigerian Bloggers

Afrobeat star, Damini Ogulu, aka Burna Boy, has said that Nigerian bloggers are pushing him to hire 100 lawyers to sue them.

In a post on his X handle on Wednesday, he wrote, “Dat money wey I wan give dem instablog dat time, e be like say na to give like 100 lawyers now. But I know say na hustle everybody dey hustle so e go pain me if I run dat kind tin. Why una dey push me na?”

Weeks ago, the singer had offered to give Nigerian bloggers money to stop reporting about him.

Burna Boy noted that although he had never paid any media house to publicise his brand, he was open to doing so in exchange for no publicity.

“How far. All these instablog, PulseNg e.t.c abeg make all of una do meeting then decide how much I go give all of una make una forget my name totally. I know say I never pay any of una before so I say make I just run am finally. I greet you, bros!” he tweeted on November 3.