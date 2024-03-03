Entertainment
Burna Boy, Rema, Asake Lose at BRITs Awards
Nigerian singers Rema, Asake and Burna have lost out following nominations at the 2024 BRITs Awards in the UK.
The glamourous event handed out prizes to to some of the biggest names in music at the prestigious ceremony in London.
Rema lost the International Song of the Year to Miley Cyrus, while Burna Boy and Asake lost the International Artiste of the Year to SZA.
Below is a list of winners.
Artist of the year
- Winner: Raye
- Arlo Parks
- Central Cee
- Dave
- Dua Lipa
- Fred again
- J Hus
- Jessie Ware
- Little Simz
- Olivia Dean
Group of the year
- Winner: Jungle
- Blur
- Chase & Status
- Headie One & K-Trap
- Young Fathers
Album of the year
- Winner: Raye – My 21st Century Blues
- Blur – The Ballad of Darren
- J Hus – Beautiful and Brutal Yard
- Little Simz – No Thank You
- Young Fathers – Heavy Heavy
Song of the year
- Winner: Raye featuring 070 Shake – Escapism
- Calvin Harris and Ellie Goulding – Miracle
- Cassö, Raye and D-Block Europe – Prada
- Central Cee – Let Go
- Dave & Central Cee – Sprinter
- Dua Lipa – Dance The Night
- Ed Sheeran – Eyes Closed
- J Hus ft Drake – Who Told You
- Kenya Grace – Strangers
- Lewis Capaldi – Wish You The Best
- PinkPantheress – Boy’s a Liar
- Rudimental, Charlotte Plank and Vibe Chemistry – Dancing Is Healing
- Stormzy ft Debbie – Firebabe
- Switch Disco and Ella Henderson – React
- Venbee & Goddard – Messy In Heaven
Best new artist
- Winner: Raye
- Mahalia
- Olivia Dean
- PinkPantheress
- Yussef Dayes
International artist of the year
- Winner: SZA
- Asake
- Burna Boy
- Caroline Polachek
- CMAT
- Kylie Minogue
- Lana Del Rey
- Miley Cyrus
- Olivia Rodrigo
- Taylor Swift
International group of the year
- Winner: Boygenius
- Blink-182
- Foo Fighters
- Gabriels
- Paramore
International song of the year
- Winner: Miley Cyrus – Flowers
- Billie Eilish – What Was I Made For?
- David Kushner – Daylight
- Doja Cat – Paint The Town Red
- Jazzy – Giving Me
- Libianca – People
- Meghan Trainor – Made You Look
- Noah Kahan – Stick Season
- Oliver Tree & Robin Schulz – Miss You
- Olivia Rodrigo – Vampire
- Peggy Gou – (It Goes Like) Nanana
- Rema – Calm Down
- SZA – Kill Bill
- Tate McRae – Greedy
- Tyla – Water
Best alternative/rock act
- Winner: Bring Me The Horizon
- Blur
- The Rolling Stones
- Young Fathers
- Yussef Dayes
Best hip-hop/grime/rap act
- Winner: CasIsDead
- Central Cee
- Dave
- J Hus
- Little Simz
Best dance act
- Winner: Calvin Harris
- Barry Can’t Swim
- Becky Hill
- Fred again..
- Romy
Best pop act
- Winner: Dua Lipa
- Calvin Harris
- Charli XCX
- Olivia Dean
- Raye
Best R&B act
- Winner: Raye
- Cleo Sol
- Jorja Smith
- Mahalia
- Sault
Rising star
- Winners: The Last Dinner Party
- Caity Baser
- Sekou
Songwriter of the year
- Winner: Raye
Producer of the year
- Winner: Chase and Status