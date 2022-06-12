Burna Boy: Police Officers Involved In Night Club Shooting Detained

The Police personnel alleged and identified in the shooting incident at Club Cubana in Victoria Island, Lagos on Wednesday, June 8, 2022, have been taken into custody and are being investigated for their involvement in the incident.

The Inspector-General of Police, IGP Usman Alkali Baba, who describes the circumstances surrounding the incident as unbelievable, has however condemned, in the strongest terms, the unfortunate incident. Consequently, the IGP has directed the Commissioner of Police, Lagos State, CP Abiodun Alabi, to carry out a thorough investigation into the matter and forward his report as urgent as possible for further action.