Burna Boy Pays Tribute To Wizkid’s Late Mother

Burna Boy, the Grammy-winning Nigerian artist known as Damini Ogulu, has expressed his condolences for the recent passing of Mrs. Jane Dolapo Balogun, the mother of his fellow musician, Wizkid.

Mrs. Balogun’s demise occurred on Friday.

Following the announcement of her passing, numerous celebrities and prominent figures have taken to social media to share their heartfelt condolences with Wizkid and his family.

However, Burna Boy elevated the tribute to a new level during his performance at the Afronation Fest in Detroit, United States. He paused his set to honor the memory of the late Mrs. Balogun. In a poignant moment, he led the audience in a minute of silence in honor of the mother of the Starboy boss. Burna Boy then proceeded to sing a line from his collaborative track with Wizkid, ‘Ginger.’