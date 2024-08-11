Burna Boy Mocks as White Woman Wins Miss South Africa 2024
Nigerian music star Burna Boy has commented on the recent Miss South Africa pageant, where Mia Le Roux emerged as the winner following a controversy that saw Chidinma Vanessa Adetshina withdraw.
Le Roux, a model from the Free State, was crowned at a ceremony held at the Sun Bet Arena in Pretoria. She stands out not only as the first deaf Miss South Africa, equipped with a cochlear implant, but also as the first contestant with such a disability to participate in the Miss Universe 2024 pageant in Mexico.
Le Roux’s prize package includes the Mowana crown, a fully furnished apartment, a Mercedes Benz, and R1 million, among other rewards.
Burna Boy took to social media to express his reaction, writing, “So after all that,” accompanied by laughing emojis, reflecting a mix of surprise and amusement at the outcome.