Burna Boy Declined N1bn Concert Offer – Comedian Mr Jollof

Nigerian comedian and event organizer, Freedom Okpetoritse Atsepoyi, widely known as Mr Jollof, has alleged that Burna Boy turned down a staggering N1 billion offer to perform at a concert arranged by him and a group of investors in Warri, Delta State.

According to Mr Jollof, they extended an invitation to Burna Boy’s team with a lucrative offer of $1 million (equivalent to approximately N1.3 billion), only to face rejection on the basis that the sum fell short of the singer’s performance fee expectations.

The revelation surfaced through a recent Instagram post made by the comedian, shedding light on the complexities and demands within the entertainment industry, particularly concerning high-profile artists like Burna Boy.

Mr Jollof wrote in Pidgin English, “Me and some investors reached out to Burna Boy’s team for a concert in Delta State for One Million US Dollars (1.3 billion Naira today’s rate). Guess what? They said it’s too small.

“Burna Boy no dey Nigeria lane again oo because we didn’t utilise him enough before he was exported to the global music market. No jokes.”