Burna Boy Becomes First African To Sell Out US Stadium

Nigerian music sensation, Damini Ogulu, widely known as Burna Boy, has achieved a historic milestone by becoming the first African musician to sell out a stadium show in the United States of America.

The acclaimed artist successfully filled the 41,000-capacity Citi Field Stadium in NYC, USA, on Saturday, solidifying his status as a global musical powerhouse.

Adding to the memorable evening, Burna Boy’s sister, Nissi, took the stage as the opening artist at the concert, showcasing the incredible talent that runs in their family.

During his performance, the self-proclaimed ‘African Giant’ delighted the audience by inviting British rapper Dave to join him on stage to perform their collaborative hit song, ‘Location.’

Burna Boy captivated the crowd with an electrifying set, delivering fan-favorites such as ‘Ye’ and showcasing tracks from his impressive discography, which includes acclaimed albums like ‘Outside,’ ‘African Giant,’ ‘Twice As Tall,’ and ‘Love Damini.’

This historic achievement further cements Burna Boy’s influence and impact on the global music scene, solidifying his place as a trailblazer and paving the way for future generations of African artists to reach new heights on the international stage.