Burna Boy Becomes First African To Hit Billion Streams On Boomplay

Anthony Adeniyi12 hours ago
Burna Boy, the Grammy-winning Nigerian artist, whose birth name is Damini Ebunoluwa Ogulu, has achieved a groundbreaking milestone by becoming the first artist to accumulate one billion streams on the digital music streaming platform, Boomplay.

This extraordinary achievement was realized following the release of his seventh studio album, “I Told Them.” A quick check of Burna Boy’s Boomplay account, as reported by DAILY POST, confirms that he has surpassed the remarkable milestone of one billion streams on the platform.

Boomplay, launched in 2015, stands as the largest digital music streaming platform in Africa. Burna Boy also holds the distinction of being the most followed artist on the platform, boasting over 600,000 followers.

Additionally, the “African Giant” artist has made history by becoming the first Nigerian artist to accumulate over one billion career streams across prominent music platforms such as Apple Music, Spotify, YouTube, Audiomack, and now Boomplay.

