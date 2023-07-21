Burna Boy, Ayra Starr Make Obama’s 2023 Playlist

Former President Barack Obama’s 2023 summer playlist recently made headlines for including songs by Nigerian artists Burna Boy and Ayra Starr.

The 44th American leader shared the much-anticipated list on his Twitter handle on Thursday night. Among the diverse selection of tunes, two afrobeats tracks stood out – “Sittin’ On Top Of The World” by Grammy award-winning Nigerian singer Burna Boy, featuring US-based British rapper 21 Savage, and Ayra Starr’s captivating hit “Sability.”

As Obama disclosed his music choices, he tweeted, “Like I do every year, here are some songs I’ve been listening to this summer – a mix of old and new. Look forward to hearing what I’ve missed.” It’s worth noting that this isn’t the first time Nigerian musicians have earned a spot on the former President’s prestigious playlists. In the past, Wizkid, Tems, and Rema also received the honor.

Back in 2019, Rema’s debut EP featured the mesmerizing track “Iron Man,” making it to Obama’s summer playlist that year. Meanwhile, in 2021, Wizkid and Tems made waves with their hit song “Essence,” which was chosen to be a part of Barack Obama’s summer playlist.