Burial Rites For Late Joseph Egbunike Begins

The Inspector-General of Police, IGP Usman Alkali Baba, bade farewell to a man of resplendence and honour, DIG Joseph Egbunike, psc, fcna, at the Louis Edet House, Force Headquarters, Abuja, during the lying-in-state of the deceased Deputy Inspector-General of Police on Sunday May 15th, 2020, after the Service of Songs programme which held on Friday 13th May, 2022 at the official quarters of the departed Senior Police Officer in Maitama, Abuja.

The occasion which had in attendance respected dignitaries and senior police officers, as well as the guard of honour parade as part of the last respects paid on the late DIG, culminated in the departure of his body to Anambra State for his final rest via the Nnamdi Azikiwe International Airport, Abuja.

The remaining burial arrangements include condolence visits by the representatives of the Nigeria Police Force South-East Zone on 19th May, the Nigeria Bar Association (NBA) and the Association of National Accountants of Nigeria (ANAN), Ozo Traditional Rites, and Nigeria Police Burial Parade on 20th May, Internment and General Entertainment on 21st May, Outing and Thanksgiving Service, as well as Committee of Friends condolence visit on the 22nd of May, 2022.

The Inspector-General of Police, while paying his last respects, assured that the Nigeria Police Force is dedicated to ensuring continued support for its personnel, as well as family members and relatives of its deceased officers. He equally reemphasized his earlier directive to the relevant departments to compute and release all benefits accruing to the late DIG in line with the improved insurance reforms of his administration.