Buni Launches Construction of 250 Renewed Hope Housing Units

Yobe state Governor, Mai Mala Buni, has appealled to the Federal Government to sell the 208 housing units in Damaturu to the state government.

He made the appeal today at the ground breaking ceremony for the construction of the 250 Renewed Hope Housing Estate of the Federal government.

The governor said the houses should be sold to Yobe state government “at 50 percent discount on the cost of construction to enable us further allocate the houses to the victims of insurgency on owner-occupier basis” he said.

“It may interest the Honourable Minister and of course this gathering to note that the construction of Green Economic City with the aim of integrating residential and commercial areas in a sustainable way to uplift the status of Damaturu as a modern city is in the pipeline”.

“We have as a matter of deliberate policy patronised local contractors, dealers in building materials, and artisans. We also patronised the state-owned Sahel Aluminum Company for the supply of roofing sheets. This is to create employment opportunities, contribute to the local economy, and to fast track the recovery programme.

“I, therefore, wish to appeal to the Honourable Minister to kindly consider our local contractors, Building materials merchants and artisans to locally source for the materials and manpower, to further give our people a sense of belonging and ownership of the Renewed Hope agenda.” Governor Buni said.

The governor congratulated and appealled to the contractors to ensure that they execute quality projects that would stand the test of time so that there is value for money, and to be of benefit to the people.

“I also urge the good people of Yobe state to extend our renowned culture of hospitality and cooperation to the contractors to ensure timely and successful completion of the project” Governor Buni said.

Arc. Ahmed Musa Dangiwa, the Minister of Housing, commended Yobe state government for providing the land, representing 30 percent of the project cost.

Represented by the minister of state, Engr. Abdullahi T. Gwarzo, assured that the project would be executed within the stipulated time frame for the beneficiaries to enjoy the project.