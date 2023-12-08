Buni Denies Hand in Abba Damaturu’s Arrest, Orders His Release

Governor Mai Mala Buni of Yobe State has denied having a hand in the arrest of Abba Damaturu or anyone for criticising his government, just as he ordered for his immediate release.

The Director General, Press, and Media Affairs to the Governor, Mamman Mohammed, in a statement, said, “There is no doubt that this is not in the character and personality of Governor Buni to harass or intimidate anyone.”

Mohammed stated that the like of Damaturu would be the last person Buni would ever contemplate giving orders for his arrest.

The statement continued, “We find it very worthless and unnecessary to join issues with comments on social media linking the arrest of Abba Damaturu with the state government.

“Therefore, it is a great disservice and misleading to assume and conclude that the said Abba was arrested because he criticised government, and/or on the orders of the state government, without establishing the reason(s) for his alleged arrest.

“We have deliberately refused to respond to some people who have recently wanted to drag government into arguments to attract undue recognition and will not succumb to blackmail in this case, too.

“Throughout the period that the self acclaimed critics were at Freedom radio with fabrications and deliberate mischief that displayed their ignorance on governance, there was no single official response to the mischief.

In fact, it was some youths who voluntarily went to the same radio station as private citizens to counter the allegations made by Abba and others and NOT on the orders of the state government.

“For the avoidance of doubt, His Excellency Governor Buni, at a public function, directed those countering the critics to desist. He also made it in clear and unambiguous terms that he does not approve anyone to insult or fight anyone criticising his administration.

“It is therefore ironic that the governor who refused anyone engaging others in his defence will order the arrest of such persons.

“The public may wish to recall that one Umar Garba, the Nguru teenager who was arrested last year for criticising the government, was ordered for immediate release when it came to the knowledge of His Excellency, Governor Buni.

“This, indeed, is an open display of the humane and accommodating character of His Excellency Governor Mai Mala Buni CON, which should be appreciated and lauded as a tolerant leader.”