Bundesliga Title Not Realistic Amidst Losses – Tuchel

Thomas Tuchel, the coach of Bayern Munich, has conceded that clinching this season’s Bundesliga title appears improbable following a recent setback that saw Bayer Leverkusen, led by Xabi Alonso, surge ahead by eight points at the top.

Bayern’s hopes suffered a blow with a 3-2 defeat against Bochum, marking their third consecutive loss. The defeat follows a resounding 3-0 thrashing by league leaders Leverkusen and a 1-0 midweek setback against Lazio in the Champions League.

This trifecta of losses represents Bayern’s first such streak since 2015, a period marred by semi-final exits in both the Champions League against Barcelona and in the German Cup against Borussia Dortmund.

Asked if his job was in danger, Tuchel said “there is no point worrying about it”.

Bayern CEO Jan-Christian Dreesen told reporters Tuchel would “of course” be in the dugout against Leipzig on Saturday.

“I don’t believe in making these huge statements of support for the coach. I know what people want to hear, but these oaths of allegiance can be over after a week.

“That’s why I’m saying it my way. (Tuchel’s firing) is not an issue we’re considering at the moment. We have to concentrate on the next few games.”