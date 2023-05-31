Bukola Awoyemi Denies Marriage To Estranged Lover Damola Olatunji

Bukola Awoyemi, a popular Nollywood actress known as Arugba, has made a formal announcement about her separation from fellow actor Damola Olatunji.

Earlier this year, rumors surfaced claiming that the actress had moved out of the actor’s house due to alleged infidelity. However, the actor denied these allegations.

However, on Tuesday night, Bukola Awoyemi took to her Instagram page to publicly announce their separation.

In her statement, which was signed by her lawyers, Samuel Abimbola, the actress clarified that she has never been legally married to Damola Olatunji. Despite the end of their romantic relationship, both parties have reached an agreement to prioritize the well-being of their children.

The decision to part ways marks a significant chapter in their lives, and they intend to navigate this transition with the best interests of their children at heart. Although their romantic relationship has come to an end, they have committed to maintaining a cordial relationship to ensure the welfare and happiness of their children.

The statement read in part, “Please NOTE that our client, Bukola Awoyemi and Mr. Damola Olatunji are no longer an item. They have parted ways and this is without any hard feelings or ill will. They are blessed with two lovely kids (twins) but have never been married to each other.

“They have both agreed to jointly ensure that the wellbeing and welfare of their two children is guaranteed.

“Our client wishes Mr. Damola Olatunji God’s continued blessings.Thank you.”