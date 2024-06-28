Building Collapse in Lagos Injures One

The National Emergency Management Agency (NEMA) has reported a building collapse at Olusesan Ishola Avenue, near Oko Filling Bus Stop, off LASU/Igando Road, Lagos State. The incident occurred at approximately 4pm on 27 June, 2024.

The one-storey structure, which was still under construction, partially fell onto the fence of a neighboring house. While no one was trapped in the debris, a man sustained injuries and was transported to Igando General Hospital for treatment.

NEMA’s Lagos Territorial Office responded swiftly to the alert, ensuring the area was secured and further risks mitigated. Local authorities are currently investigating the cause of the collapse to prevent future incidents.