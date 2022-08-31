Building Collapse: Ganduje Postpones Commissioners’ Swearing In

The Governor of Kano State, Abdullahi Ganduje, has ordered intensified rescue operations following the collapse of a three-storey building at the “GSM” market along Beirut road in Kano metropolis.

Commissioner for Information, Malam Muhammad Garba, dislcosed this in a statement.

The statement also revealed that the Governor had suspended the swearing-in ceremony of commissioners earlier scheduled for Wednesday in honour of victims of the collapsed building.

“While lamenting the unfortunate incident, the governor assured that investigation is ongoing to unravel the cause of the collapsed structure which was under construction,” he quoted Ganduje as saying.

Meanwhile, Dr Nuradeen Abdullahi, the Kano Territorial Coordinator of the National Emergency Management Agency, has said eight persons have been rescued from the rubble and taken to Murtala Muhammad Specialist Hospital, Kano, for treatment.

“The building collapsed while additional construction of stairs was ongoing.

” One person died, six persons with minor injuries had been treated and discharged, while one person with multiple fractures was still receiving treatment,” the NEMA official said.