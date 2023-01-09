News

Buhari’s Visit: Buni Declares Monday, Tuesday Public Holiday In Yobe

Anthony Adeniyi6 hours ago
139
Governor Mai Buni of Yobe State has declared Monday and Tuesday as public holiday in the state.

The Governor will during the period welcome President Muhammadu Buhari to the state to inaugurate projects, including Cargo Airport, Ultra-Modern Market and Maternal and Child Health Care Complex.

This was contained in a statement by the state Head of Service, Alhaji Garba Bilal, in Damaturu on Sunday.

Bilal said, “This is to enable civil servants and the general public to receive the President of the Federal Republic of Nigeria, Muhammadu Buhari, who will be in the state on a one-day State Visit to commission projects.”

He, however, said civil servants were to resume work on Wednesday.

