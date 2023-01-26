News

Buhari’s Chief Of Staff Names Recipe For New Nigeria

Anthony Adeniyi3 hours ago
32
Gambari
Gambari

The Chief of Staff to the President, Prof. Ibrahim Agboola Gambari, CFR has identified commitment to democratic governance, rule of law and a just society as a recipe for a new Nigeria.

Prof. Gambari proffered the way forward for Nigeria while delivering the Keynote Address at the 44th Annual Conference of the Nigerian Society of International Law held at the Auditorium of the Independent Corrupt Practices and Other Related Offences Commission (ICPC). The conference was attended by dignitaries from Nigeria, Africa and diplomatic corps.

The Chief of Staff, who is a patron and a Fellow of the Society, spoke on the theme of the conference, “Realising the Nigeria of our Dream in Global Governance: The Challenges of Institutional Corruption, National Insecurity, International Law and Democratic Governance”.
