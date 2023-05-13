Buhari’s Aide Mocks Obi’s Determination To Be President

In a recent development, Bashir Ahmad, the Special Assistant on Digital Communication to President Muhammadu Buhari, has taken a dig at Peter Obi, the presidential candidate from the Labour Party (LP).

Obi’s recent statement claiming that he must become the President of Nigeria drew Ahmad’s attention, prompting him to mocked the aspirations.

During the launch of a book titled ‘Peter Obi: Many Voices, One Perspective,’ held in Awka, Anambra State, Obi reiterated his conviction that he would eventually hold the presidential office, despite his ongoing legal challenge against the elected President, Bola Tinubu.

In response to Obi’s remarks, Bashir Ahmad couldn’t resist characterizing the LP candidate as a daddy’s favorite son indulging in a fanciful dream of becoming the President of Nigeria.

Tweeting, Ahmad wrote: “So, Daddy’s favourite son insisted that he MUST be the President of the Federal Republic of Nigeria. We wish him sweet dreams.”