Buhari’s Aide, Bashir Ahmad, Trolls Jonathan Supporters Over APC Membership

Bashir Ahmad, an aide to President Muhammadu Buhari, has taken to social media to troll supporters of the former president, Goodluck Jonathan, over claims he had joined the All Progressives Congress, APC.

He wrote in a tweet, “When I shared the news of former President Jonathan joining our party, his uninformed supporters insulted me saying that can never happen even in the wildest dream. They should know that we know something they don’t know and not everything plan and execute on social media”.

Speculations over the week have had it that Jonathan has joined the APC. This followed the purchase of the party’s presidential form for him by a fulanj group, though he has dissociated himself from the group.

However, the APC chairman in Bayelsa State where he has from has said the former president was yet to be an official member of the party.