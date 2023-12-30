Buhari’s Administration Disastrous – Bwala

A chieftain of the Peoples Democratic Party, Daniel Bwala, has stated that the policies of former president Muhammadu Buhari couldn’t germinate, leading to a disastrous administration.

Bwala, who was a member of the All Progressives Congress, however, confessed to being among those who sold Buhari to Nigerians whilst thinking he would deliver.

In a post on X, He said, “When he came, the entire nation and the world was behind him because it was believed he was not corrupt.

“I defended him tenaciously thinking his integrity would fix Nigeria. We kept telling Nigerians his policies would work in the long run; alas, the policies were fruitless seeds that couldn’t germinate. He appointed incompetent people (not all).

“After first term he confessed that people made the appointments for him, that second term would be his appointment.

“2nd term became a disaster. Never was he in charge of his government. After he left, he admitted that cabals influenced his government. Overall, he failed in anti corruption, security and the economy.

“Moral of the lesson; don’t ever replace COMPETENCE with INTEGRITY, because LACK OF COMPETENCE can COMPROMISE INTEGRITY.”