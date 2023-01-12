Buhari Warns Foreign Nations Against Meddling In Nigeria’s Election

President Muhammadu Buhari has issued a warning to other countries to avoid interfering in Nigeria’s election as it approaches.

Buhari gave the warning while receiving letters of credence from the ambassadors of Sweden, Switzerland, the Republic of Ireland, the Kingdom of Thailand, the Republic of Senegal, and the Republic of South Sudan on Thursday in Abuja.

The President advised ambassadors to follow good diplomatic practice and carry out their responsibilities properly, according to a statement by Femi Adesina, Special Adviser to the President on Media & Publicity.

“As Nigerians prepare to elect another government at the general elections on 25th February 2023, President Buhari renewed his call to foreign government representatives not to meddle in Nigeria’s internal affairs”, he stated.