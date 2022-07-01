Buhari Warns Bandits: No Matter The Hole You Crawl Into, We Will Find You

President Muhammadu Buhari has said terrorists disturbing Nigeria will be found no matter where they hide.

Buhari said this while reacting to the attack by terrorists on Shiroro mining site in Niger State which saw the death of many security operatives and the abduction of civilians.

This was disclosed in a statement signed by Senior Special Adviser to the President on Media and Publicity, Garba Shehu.

“We say it again that we have reduced Boko Haram to a shell of its former self. But terrorists are parasites. They thrive when the world is suffering.

“This atrocity only serves to further strengthen us against them. Nigeria is united in obliterating these demons. Each day we grow closer to that goal. When they lash out during times of global suffering it is the act of a cornered animal, an act of desperation.

“As always, their goal is the same: to sow fear and division amongst us. We will not let them.

“Instead let us pray for the families and loved ones of those who sacrificed their lives in the fight against evil, and let us pray for the safe and speedy return of those abducted. We will do everything possible to ensure their return.

“And to the sadists, I say this: we are coming. No matter what rock you crawl under, what hole you sink into, what lie you hide behind, we are coming and we will find you. Shiroro will see justice. Nigeria will know peace,” the President assured.