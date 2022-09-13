Buhari Visits Imo To Inaugurate Projects

All is now set for the official visit of President Muhammadu Buhari to Imo State, for the second time within a year. His visits, both the first and the second, all centered on commissioning of completed projects by the 3R Government of His Excellency, the Distinguished Senator Hope Uzodimma.

Top on the list, is the commissioning of Owerri-Orlu road. A 36KM Federal road constructed by 3R Government to ameliorate the hardship its age-long deplorable status had caused on the residents and road users over the years.

The road which transverse through six different Local Government Areas of Owerri Municipal, Owerri North, Mbaitoli, Njaba, Isu and Orlu, was built with dual carriage, drainage system on both sides and solar-powered illumination all through.

The contractor, Craneburg Construction Company, applied best of engineering designs on the project which now translate to the beauty complemented by all. The solid construction at the Njaba Bridge and other sections of the road, has restored confidence on motorists, who hitherto worried on transit along this route.

The 3R Government’s road revolution in Imo State is truly transforming the road infrastructures across the State and as Mr President commissions the Owerri-Orlu road, Imolites are full of thanks to him and Governor Hope Uzodimma who embarked on the project, despite being a Federal road.