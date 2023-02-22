Buhari Trying To Ruin Someone’s Chances With Naira Policy – Oshiomhole

Former national chairman of the ruling All Progressives Congress, Adams Oshiomhole, has faulted President Muhammadu Buhari’s decision to ignore the Supreme Court’s ruling on new naira.

The apex court had ruled that old naira notes should coexist alongside the new ones until it rules on a matter brought before it by 19 states on February 22 (today).

However, Buhari ignored the ruling and went into reissue only N200 of the phased out denominations.

Reacting, Oshiomhole, who spoke in Auchi, Edo State, said the President is only trying to ruin someone else’s chances with a policy he failed to implement when he contested for reelection.

Speaking in pidgin, Oshiomhole said: “All this wahala wey Buhari put for currency change, my hand no dey inside. Our party don tell Buhari, wait if you wan change currency, you shouldn’t change am during election. Wetin you no change during your time, you wan make am spoil another pesin time, e no good.

“He has to obey the Supreme Court. Supreme Court judgement is superior to the pronouncement of the president. That’s the Nigerian law. I disassociate myself.”

He continued: “Nah them choose ham. If they say dey want to change it, make them give you the new ones. Now they want to remove the old ones, they no give you the new ones. On this matter, President Buhari is on his own. Your naira will remain valid according to the Supreme Court. Don’t throw away your naira, keep it.”

He added: “By the time you finish voting on Saturday, Emefiele, the Central Bank Governor, will expire. Your money will not expire. But the president will expire.”