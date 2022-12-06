News

Buhari To Receive Highest Honour Of Guinea Bissau

Anthony Adeniyi7 hours ago
26
Muhammadu Buhari
Muhammadu Buhari

President Muhammadu Buhari will on Wednesday in Bissau, Guinea Bissau, be decorated with the country’s highest honour in recognition of his contributions to the political stability of the West African nation.

President Buhari will honour the invitation by President of Guinea Bissau, Umaro Sissolo Embalo for the special ceremony that will be held at the Presidential Villa, which will include commissioning of a road named after him, Avenue President Muhammadu Buhari, at the capital city.

The one-day celebration will highlight the leadership role of President Buhari in the West Coast, particularly in Guinea Bissau, regularly counseling and motivating leaders on virtues of peace, political inclusiveness, integrity and stimulating a strong economy that drives collective prosperity.

During the visit to Bissau, President Buhari and the Nigerian delegation will participate in a bilateral meeting.

The President will be accompanied on the trip by the Minister of State, Foreign Affairs, Amb. Zubairu Dada, National Security Adviser, Maj. Gen. Mohammed B. Monguno (Rtd) and Director General of National Intelligence Agency, Amb Ahmed Rufai Abubakar.

Anthony Adeniyi7 hours ago
26

Related Articles

Muhammadu Buhari

Buhari Assures West African Leaders Of Free, Fair Election

7 hours ago
Army troops

Troops Neutralise Bandits In Kaduna

7 hours ago
efcc

Alleged N1.4bn Fraud: Court Rejects Kogi Assembly Candidate, Other’s Bail Application

7 hours ago
Lagos State

P&ID Scam: Court Adjourns Shasore’s Alleged $200,000 Bribe Trial Till April 4

7 hours ago