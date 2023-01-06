Buhari To Grace Tinubu Rallies – APC PCC

President Muhammadu Buhari will attend the rallies of the All Progressives Congress presidential candidate, Asiwaju Bola Tinubu, from Monday, squelching rumours of aloofness from the campaign being spread by Peoples Democratic Party, the APC Presidential Campaign Council has announced.

Buhari will start with the mega rally in Adamawa to upset PDP and Atiku Abubakar, its presidential candidate.

Atiku hails from the state where he narrowly defeated Buhari in 2019 election.

Buhari is also an in-law to the people of Adamawa, as his wife, Aisha comes from the state.

Buhari had won the state handily in four previous elections in 2003, 2007, 2011 and 2015.

According to a readjusted campaign programme, President Buhari will also show up in Sokoto on Monday 15 January and on Saturday 21 January, in Calabar, Cross River.

He is also expected in Ogun on 25 January, a day after commissioning Dangote Refinery, Lagos Blue Line and other projects in Lagos.

The two other rallies that the President will attend are those planned for Kwara on 28 January and Yobe on 30 January.

Last year, Buhari banned serving officials to stay away from campaigns, as he wanted them to concentrate on their jobs.