Buhari To Depart For US Today

President Muhammadu Buhari will today depart for the United States where he will be meeting President Joe Biden.

Their meeting is part of events lined up for the US-African leaders summit in Washington DC.

This was disclosed by the Senior Special Adviser to the President on Media and Publicity, Garba Shehu.

According to Shehu, Biden, will be looking forward to, “working with African governments, civil society, diaspora communities across the United States, and the private sector to continue strengthening our shared vision for the future of US-Africa relations”.

The meeting will also unveil plans by the US to develop the African continent.