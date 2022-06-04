Headline

Buhari To Attend ECOWAS Extraordinary Summit In Accra

Anthony Adeniyi13 hours ago
40
Muhammadu Buhari
Muhammadu Buhari

President Muhammadu Buhari will today Saturday, June 4 in Accra, Ghana attend an Extraordinary Summit of the ECOWAS Authority of Heads of State and Government on the political situation in Mali and other parts of the sub-region.

The Summit which will hold at the Presidential Palace, Accra, also known as the Jubilee House, is expected to review progress made by Mali’s military junta on the return of the country to democratic rule.

The Heads of State will also review the situation in the Republics of Burkina Faso and Guinea.

The President will be accompanied by the Minister of Foreign Affairs, Geoffrey Onyeama, National Security Adviser, Maj-Gen Babagana Monguno (rtd) and Director-General, National Intelligence Agency (NIA), Amb. Ahmed Rufa’i Abubakar.

He will return to Abuja same day at the end of the Summit.

Tags
Anthony Adeniyi13 hours ago
40

Related Articles

Gov Abiodun Didn’t Issue Statement In Response To Tinubu – Ogun State

13 hours ago
Abdulrasheed Bawa

EFCC Gets Direct Access To 114m INTERPOL Criminal Records

1 day ago

Bawa Visits Kukah, Seeks Partnership In Fight Against Corruption

1 day ago
Bola Tinubu

How Saraki Sponsored Campaign Of Calumny Against Me – Tinubu

2 days ago