Buhari, Tinubu Hold Closed-door Meeting

President-elect, Asiwaju Bola Ahmed Tinubu and President Muhammadu Buhari had a closed-door meeting Friday at which they discussed a host of issues of common concern to them.

They also greeted one another on the Sallah occasion following the completion of the 30-day Ramadan fast and privately

Later Tinubu joined President Muhammadu Buhari to offer Friday prayers at the State House Mosque, Aso Rock Villa, Abuja .

The President-elect was accompanied to the State House by the Speaker of the House of Representatives, Femi Gbajabiamila.

Two Governors, Dr. Abdullahi Umar Ganduje of Kano and Abdulrahman Abdulrazaq of Kwara State as well as Alhassan Ado Doguwa the Majority Leader of House of Representatives were also in Tinubu’s entourage.

President Buhari in bidding a farewell to the visitor said: “Thank you for joining us in prayer.”