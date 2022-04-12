News

Buhari Thanks Ban Ki-Moon For Support To Nigeria

Anthony Adeniyi4 hours ago
31
Muhammadu Buhari

President Muhammadu Buhari Monday afternoon spoke to Ban Ki-Moon over the phone and said Nigeria is in full appreciation to the former United Nations Secretary General for his commitment towards the progress and socio-economic development of Nigeria.

President Buhari reiterated his long-standing respect and admiration for the two-time UN Scribe and thanked him for initiating the call.

Ban Ki-Moon commended the President for his handling of security and related challenges facing the country.
He expressed appreciation for the support of two prominent citizens of Nigeria- Professor Ibrahim Gambari, President’s Chief of Staff and one-time UN Undersecretary General and Mrs Amina Mohammed, the current Deputy Secretary General, saying that they are among the best he had ever worked with.

Tags
Anthony Adeniyi4 hours ago
31

Related Articles

NDLEA

NDLEA Destroys 17 Cannabis Sativa Farms In Edo In Three Months

4 hours ago
Nyesom Wike

Wike Mourns Victims Of Fire Incident At Bonny-Belle Jetty

4 hours ago
Lagos State

Lagos Meets Lawyers On Proposed Monthly Rental Policy Scheme

8 hours ago

Alleged N266.5m Fraud: EFCC Docks Fake Army General Who Claimed Buhari Nominated Him as COAS

18 hours ago