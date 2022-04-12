Buhari Thanks Ban Ki-Moon For Support To Nigeria

President Muhammadu Buhari Monday afternoon spoke to Ban Ki-Moon over the phone and said Nigeria is in full appreciation to the former United Nations Secretary General for his commitment towards the progress and socio-economic development of Nigeria.

President Buhari reiterated his long-standing respect and admiration for the two-time UN Scribe and thanked him for initiating the call.

Ban Ki-Moon commended the President for his handling of security and related challenges facing the country.

He expressed appreciation for the support of two prominent citizens of Nigeria- Professor Ibrahim Gambari, President’s Chief of Staff and one-time UN Undersecretary General and Mrs Amina Mohammed, the current Deputy Secretary General, saying that they are among the best he had ever worked with.