Buhari Swears In Six Perm Secs

President Muhammadu Buhari on Wednesday in Abuja swore-in six new permanent secretaries, before presiding over the meeting of the Federal Executive Council at the Council Chamber of State House.

The President administered the oaths of office to Mahmud Kambari, Nko Esuabana, Adamu Lamuwa, Yakubu Kofarmata, Olufemi Oloruntola and Richard Pheelangwah as permanent secretaries in the Federal Civil Service.

Since the inception of the administration on May 29, 2015, President Buhari has sworn-in 92 Federal permanent secretaries.