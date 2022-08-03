Headline

Buhari Swears-in Perm-Secs For Adamawa, Akwa-Ibom, Sokoto

Anthony Adeniyi8 hours ago
President Muhammadu Buhari has sworn-in three Permanent Secretaries in the Federal Civil Service following their recent appointment.

They are:

Jafiya Lydia Shehu – Adamawa
Udo Okokon Ekanem – Akwa Ibom
Faruk Yusuf Yabo – Sokoto

The ceremony which held on Wednesday 3rd August, 2022 at the Federal Executive Council Chambers, had in attendance the Head of the Civil Service of the Federation, Dr. Folasade Yemi-Esan, members of Council and the Permanent Secretary, Career Management Office, Dr. Marcus Ogunbiyi, among others.

