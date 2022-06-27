Buhari Swears In Olukayode Ariwoola As Acting Chief Justice Of Nigeria

President Muhammadu Buhari on Monday swore in Justice Olukayode Ariwoola as the acting Chief Justice of Nigeria, CJN.

The swearing-in ceremony took place at the Council Chambers in Abuja.

This followed the resignation of the immediate past CJN, Ibrahim Tanko Muhammad.

Concise News reported that Muhammad resigned on Monday due to health reasons.

Justice Ariwoola was born on the 22nd of August 1958 and is currently the most senior Justice of the Supreme Court.

He was formerly a Justice of the Court of Appeal and was elevated to the Supreme Court bench following his transfer from the State High Court of Oyo State.

Ariwoola started his educational career in his home town Iseyin at the Local Authority Demonstration School, Oluwole, in the Iseyin Local government of Oyo State between 1959 and 1967