Buhari Should Resign Now, Hand Over To Osinbajo – NEF Spokesperson

The spokesperson for Northern Elders Forum, Hakeem-Baba Ahmed, has urged President Muhammadu Buhari to resign now.

He said this following a statement recently made b President Buhari about being eager to leave power.

“I wish the person who is coming after me the very best. I am eager to go. I can tell you it has been tough”, Buhari had said.

Reacting, Baba-Ahmed told Buhari that it’s not too late to throw in the towel, adding that he should hand over to Vice President Yemi Osinbajo.

“President Buhari told APC Govs that he is looking forward to the end of his tenure, saying it has been tough.

“Who would remind him that he does not need to wait until May 29th, 2023? Who will tell him it looks like things will only get tougher?”, he tweeted.

In response to a Twitter user who said Buhari “doesn’t listen to mad men”, the former permanent secretary said: “Please tell him yourself.

“You will be doing us all a great favour. Remind him he is elected to perform governance functions like protecting citizens.

“If he will not, or cannot, he can yield the office to his Vice until 2023.Then he can start resting now. That’s how it works.”