Buhari Should Order Probe Into Killings In Awomama – Okorocha

Former governor of Imo State, Senator Rochas Okorcha, has urged President Muhammadu Buhari to probe the killings in Awomama community, in the Oru-East Local Government of the state.

Concise News learnt that seven wedding guests were gunned down allegedly by the Ebubeagu Security Outfit.

However, the state governor, Hope Uzodinma, dissociated the outfit from the operation while fingering the Department of State Services.

Reacting, Okorocha in a statement on Thursday lamented that the state is no more as peacefula s it used to be.

He wrote, “Three days ago, the people of Awomama in Oru-East Local Government, Imo state were thrown into a bout of sorrow following the gruesome and yet-to-be-explained murder of a few young men — with exact numbers still yet to be determined.

“This follows the spate of killings that have plagued our beloved state in general and Orlu Zone in particular for the past two years. These killings and agonizing news are worsened in their effect from the fact that killings are now being enthroned in a state that before now have been known for peace, tolerance, love for one another and communal living.

“While there have been claims and counter claims on as to the group responsible for this crime against humanity — with no one brought to book, it must be understood by all the state and non-state actors implicated in these claims that human lives were involved and that alone should be the main source of worry irrespective of interests.

“I am calling on President Muhammadu Buhari to order a thorough investigation into these killings that have plagued Imo State– especially Orlu Senatorial District of the State – with the view of putting an halt to these killings.

My heartfelt condolences to the families of the affected victims.

“The people of Imo deserve better!”