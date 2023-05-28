Buhari Set To Declare Assets

Headline

Barely 24 hours before the end of his eight-year tenure in office, President Muhammadu Buhari of Nigeria has promised to declare his assets.

The president had a few days ago received the assets declaration form which he promised to fill before he leaves office.

In a tweet on Sunday, Buhari stated that he will fill the form as required by the law.

Buhari also enjoined other serving government officials to do the same before they leave office.

He said, “A few days ago, I collected and acknowledged receipt of my Assets Declaration Form. I will fill the form and submit it as prescribed by law. Nobody is excluded from declaring their assets. I expect all outgoing officials, from the Vice President downwards, to do the same.”

