Buhari Seeks Senate Approval For Multi-Billion Dollar Judgement Debt

Government Owes $566 Million, £98 Million, and N226 Billion in Judgement Debt

President Muhammadu Buhari has submitted a formal request to the Senate, seeking approval to pay off a substantial judgement debt totaling $566,754,584.31, £98,526,012.00, and N226 billion. These outstanding amounts are owed by the Federal Government, and the repayment is intended to be facilitated through the issuance of promissory notes.

Government’s Legal Battles and Convictions

The President’s request for debt payment comes against the backdrop of a significant number of legal cases brought against both President Buhari and various government parastatals. As reported earlier this year, a total of 648 cases were filed, highlighting the complex legal landscape the government has navigated.

The Attorney-General of the Federation and Minister of Justice, Mr Abubakar Malami (SAN), revealed that during President Buhari’s tenure, the government achieved convictions in 397 terrorism cases. Additionally, the government successfully prosecuted 7,000 cases related to crimes and anti-corruption measures over an eight-year period. This impressive conviction rate demonstrates the government’s commitment to maintaining law and order.

Progress in Fighting Crime and Recovering Assets

The Attorney-General further outlined the significant strides made by the government in combating various forms of criminal activity. Notably, the government successfully prosecuted cases related to maritime crimes, armed robbery, vandalism of electrical equipment and pipelines, financial offenses, cybercrime, kidnapping, and anti-corruption. This comprehensive approach underscores the government’s determination to ensure a safer and more secure Nigeria.

Furthermore, the government has made considerable progress in addressing gender-based violence. It established an inter-ministerial management committee dedicated to eradicating cases of gender-based violence, signaling the government’s commitment to protecting vulnerable individuals and promoting gender equality.

The Attorney-General also highlighted the financial gains made through the sale of forfeited properties, which generated a sum of N1,823,788,146.86. Additionally, the Ministry successfully recovered significant amounts from various jurisdictions, including £6,324,627.66, €5,494,743.71, and $390,000,000, as part of efforts to comply with presidential mandates and foreign judicial processes.