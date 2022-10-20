Buhari Sacks NDDC Sole Administrator, Effiong Akwa

President Muhammadu Buhari has sacked the sole administrator of the Niger Delta Development Commission, Effiong Akwa.

Buhari also announced the constitution of a new management team and governing board of the NDDC.

The new names in the management will be transmitted to the national assembly for approval.

This was disclosed in a statement signed by the Director of Press, Ministry of Niger Delta Affairs, Patricia Deworitshe, on Thursday.

It read, “President Muhammadu Buhari has approved the disengagement of the Interim Administrator of the Niger Delta Development Commission (NDDC), Mr Effiong Okon Akwa, from his post with effect from today, 20 October 2022.

“Mr Akwa was appointed interim administrator of the Commission for the duration of the Forensic Audit into the operations of the NDDC, which has now been concluded.

“President Buhari has also approved the constitution of a new Management Team and Governing Board of the NDDC in line with section 5(2) of the NDDC Act, 2000.

The names of the nominees for the new management team and Governing Board are to be transmitted to the National Assembly for approval.”