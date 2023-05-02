Buhari Reappoints Dabiri-Erewa As NiDCOM Chairman

President Muhammadu Buhari has announced the reappointment of ABike Dabiri-Erewa as the Chairman of the Nigerians in Diaspora Commission. This marks the start of Dabiri-Erewa’s second term as the head of the commission. The announcement comes after a thorough assessment of Dabiri-Erewa’s performance and her contributions to the commission’s objectives.

Dabiri-Erewa, who previously served as a member of the Nigerian parliament, has been instrumental in advancing the interests of Nigerians living abroad. Under her leadership, the Nigerians in Diaspora Commission has launched several initiatives aimed at supporting Nigerians living overseas. These include a program to address the challenges faced by Nigerians in the diaspora, such as issues related to immigration, employment, and healthcare.

The commission has also launched a database of Nigerian professionals living abroad, aimed at facilitating their integration into the Nigerian economy. Dabiri-Erewa has also been instrumental in promoting the image of Nigeria abroad, encouraging Nigerians to invest in their home country and promoting tourism to Nigeria.

President Buhari’s decision to reappoint Dabiri-Erewa as the Chairman of the Nigerians in Diaspora Commission is a testament to her hard work, dedication, and commitment to the commission’s objectives. Her reappointment is also a recognition of the vital role that the commission plays in promoting the interests of Nigerians living abroad and strengthening their relationship with their home country.