Buhari Presides Over FEC, Swears In Four New Perm Secs

President Muhammadu Buhari on Wednesday presided over the Federal Executive Council Meeting during which he swore in four newly appointed Permanent Secretaries.

They included DR. MARY ADA OGBE, SHEHU IBRAHIM mni, KACHOLLOM SHANGTI DAJU, mni, MRS. BEATRICE EJODAMEN JEDY-AGBA.