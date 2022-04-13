News

Buhari Mourns Statistician-General Of The Federation Simon Harry

Anthony Adeniyi2 hours ago
President Muhammadu Buhari has condoled with family, friends and associates of Dr Simon Harry, the Statistician-General of the Federation, who passed away Wednesday.

Buhari also commiserated with the government and people of Plateau State over Harry’s death, noting his exemplary contributions to the evolution of the National Bureau of Statistics (NBS) and developmental planning of the country.

Special Adviser to the President on Media and Publicity, Femi Adesina, made this known in a statement on Wednesday.

“President Buhari pays tribute to the late Statistician-General worked conscientiously with previous heads of the organisation in recent years, providing relevant data to government and making the NBS a point of reference on various issues affecting the country.

“The President affirms that with his appointment in August, 2021, Dr Harry ensured that the organisation where he had put in three decades continued to be relevant in taking crucial decisions in the country, urging colleagues in the field of data gathering and analysis, especially at the NBS, to take solace in the fact that having risen to the pinnacle of his career, the late Dr Harry put in his best in the service of the country.

“He prays that God will repose his soul and comfort the family in this time of grief,” Adesina said.

