Buhari Mourns Longest Serving Warri Chief Rone

President Muhammadu Buhari has condoled with the Olu of Warri, all chiefs of the Kingdom, family and friends of the Rone family, over the passage of Chief S.S Rone, Ogienoyibo, the Obazuaye of Warri and longest serving Chief.

The President appreciated the grace of God on the departed, which saw him serving four monarchs as a high-ranking Chief, and helping to maintain peace, amity and development in Warri and environs.

President Buhari commended the life of service lived by Chief Rone to the younger generation, and urged his family and children to ensure that his good works are preserved, and his memories evergreen.

Chief Rone, who died Monday, aged 86, the President says, left behind a worthy reputation, which will remain inspiring.

The President wished the departed eternal rest, and comfort for those mourning him.