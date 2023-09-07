News

Buhari Mourns Islamic Preacher Sheikh Giro

Anthony Adeniyi4 hours ago
Muhammadu Buhari
Muhammadu Buhari

Former President Muhammadu Buhari has offered his condolences following the death of Islamic preacher, Sheikh Abubakar Giro Argungu.

He described his passing away as a major loss for Nigeria and the Muslim world as a whole.

“Condolences to his family and admirers,” said the former President.

“Sheikh Giro was a towering figure in our national life. Throughout his life, he stood for Islamic values and demonstrated his commitment to good society through his utterances and his actions. May Allah repose his soul and grant him Jannatul-Firdaus.”

